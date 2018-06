Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

Uruguay is tied atop Group A with Russia at three points entering Wednesday’s second group stage game against Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia lost 5-0 to Russia in the opening game of the 2018 World Cup, and they’ll look to avoid an 0-2-0 start against a very talented and disciplined Uruguay team that beat Egypt 2-0 in their first group match.

Here’s how to watch Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay online.

When: Wednesday, June 20, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO