Red Sox Draft Tracker: Who Did Boston Pick In 2018 MLB Draft?

The fruits of drafts past are all over the diamond for the Boston Red Sox this season, and they’ll look to continue retooling their farm system in the 2018 MLB Draft.

From Andrew Benintendi to Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr., the draft has yielded some important players for the Sox. And over the next few days, Boston will have the opportunity to try and add some talent that will be able to help it down the road.

Below is a complete list of Boston’s draft picks so far from the three-day event in Secaucus, N.J.

Round 1 (26th overall): Triston Casas, 1B/3B, American Heritage High School (Fla.)