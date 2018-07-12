Watch Red Sox’s Chris Sale Defy Laws Of Physics With This Filthy Slider

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

Chris Sale has one of the most electric fastballs in all of Major League Baseball, but the heater is far from the only nasty pitch in the left-hander’s arsenal.

Nomar Mazara learned this the hard way Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

In the first inning of the Boston Red Sox’s matchup with the Texas Rangers, Sale punched out Mazara with a flat-out filthy slider that left the young outfielder waving at air.

Mazara shouldn’t be too embarrassed, as Sale has been striking out hitters left and right this season. The veteran southpaw entered Wednesday leading the American League with 176 strikeouts.