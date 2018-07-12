Celtics Vs. Knicks Live Stream: Watch NBA Summer League Game Online

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

New York Knicks fans are buzzing about the NBA Summer League play of rookie forward Kevin Knox, even comparing the Kentucky product to last year’s rookie sensation Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks’ next summer league game in Las Vegas is against the Celtics on Thursday, although Tatum won’t be playing.

It still should be a pretty competitive game, though, because this is the first round of the summer league playoffs.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Knicks online.

When: Thursday, July 12 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN