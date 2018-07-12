David Price Addresses ‘Perception’ That He Hates Pitching In Boston

Photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images

David Price’s first two-plus seasons in Boston have been a rollercoaster, with the left-hander facing immense criticism for his inconsistent performance and his rocky relationship with the media.

He’s well-aware of this reality.

But Price still insists he doesn’t regret signing with the Red Sox in December 2015, and he’s still not ready to discuss whether he’ll consider opting out of his contract with Boston this winter.

“I’m not going to sit here and say there’s zero percent chance when there’s always a chance of anything, but that’s nothing that I’m thinking about or putting any thought to, or talking to anyone else about,” Price told The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy before Wednesday night’s game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. “I expect to win and I expect to do that here.”

The chances of Price opting out seem slim, as he’d be leaving a lot of money on the table to test free agency. Price is set to earn $127 million over the next four years, and it’s hard to imagine him landing anywhere close to that on the open market given his up-and-down production with the Red Sox.

Yet the question persists. Because for as much money as he’ll make, there’s a widespread belief that Price doesn’t like pitching in Boston — a notion the pitcher shot down while chatting with Shaughnessy.

Here’s Wednesday’s exchange, as told by Shaughnessy:

Me: “How do you feel about playing here?”

Price: “I don’t have no problem with it. I need to go out there and pitch better.”

Me. “But it seems like you hate it here. Do you hate Boston?”

Price: “I’ve never said I’ve hated Boston or had a problem with the fans. That’s a perception that’s put on me through you guys (in the media). That’s what that is. It’s like when we were in Minnesota and I said I wasn’t deserving of being an All-Star and didn’t think I should be an All-Star, and then all that crap got put out. It turns into that. So write what you want to write.”

Price enters Wednesday’s outing against the Toronto Blue Jays with a 9-6 record and a 4.44 ERA in 18 starts. He had been pitching well until running into the New York Yankees on July 1, and he’s now struggled in back-to-back starts.

One could argue there have been far more lows than highs since Price signed with the Red Sox, especially relative to his monstrous contract. But does he really hate Boston? That’s the common perception, true or not, and it’s a situation Price seemingly is pushing through.