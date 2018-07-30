Alex Cora Shares How He Found Out About 2008 Manny Ramirez Trade

Photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s been 10 years since the Red Sox parted ways with Manny Ramirez and sent him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-team deal, which landed Boston Jason Bay from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It was a messy divorce for the two parties, but the Red Sox completed the blockbuster trade and moved on from the left fielder.

At the time, Sox manager Alex Cora was a teammate of Ramirez’s, and with the Major League Baseball’s non-waiver trade deadline quickly approaching, the skipper shared the story when his teammate called him to let him know he was leaving town.

Cora: "I got a call from Manny and he goes, 'I got traded.' I'm like, 'That's what you wanted, huh?' He's like, 'NO!'" — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) July 30, 2018

It’s an interesting story, considering Ramirez told ESPN back in 2008 that Boston didn’t deserve a player like him and that it tried to make him look like the bad guy. Regardless if he wanted a trade, Sox fans were left with plenty of positive (and sometimes hilarious) memories of the left fielder — including being named the 2004 World Series MVP.