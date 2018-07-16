J.D. Martinez ‘Absolutely’ Open To Deal That Keeps Him With Red Sox Longer

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox and J.D. Martinez have a pretty good thing going.

Martinez signed with the Sox during spring training and has since gone on a tear all season, smacking 29 home runs to go with his .329 batting average.

The slugger is on a five-year contract, but after the second year there is a player option each season. It seems apparent that Martinez likes it in Boston and that the Red Sox thoroughly enjoy having him, so could that mean there’d be interest in a deal not so heavy on the opt-outs?

Martinez is listening.

“Absolutely,” the 30-year-old said, via MassLive. “It obviously would have to be discussed later. I’ve liked my time there. It’s been fun so far, so I don’t see why not.”

Such news bodes well for the Red Sox, as they currently boast one of the most dangerous middle of the order in Major League Baseball, especially with the way Xander Bogaerts is hitting in the five-hole. And Martinez’s well-documented commitment to his craft indicates that he probably won’t slow down anytime soon.

Martinez has been among the most exciting players in the game this season, and it’s probably safe to say Red Sox fans wouldn’t mind seeing him around for many more years to come.