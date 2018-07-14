Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Jackie Bradley Jr. Hitting Fifth

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox saw their 10-game winning streak halted Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, and they’ll look to get back on track with a wildly different lineup than usual as they play Game 3 of the four-game set.

For starters, usual nine-hole hitter Jackie Bradley Jr. will hit fifth in the order. Though he hasn’t done so this season, that spot in the lineup isn’t totally foreign to the 28-year-old, who has hit there in 46 games over his career — including 23 times in 2016.

Brock Holt will occupy second base and will hit second, while Blake Swihart will get the start at first base, hitting seventh. Tzu-Wei Lin, who was recalled earlier in the week but has yet to make a start, will hit ninth and play third base.

Sandy Leon will catch Eduardo Rodriguez, who is going for his 12th win this season.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (66-30)

Mookie Betts, RF

Brock Holt, 2B

J.D. Martinez, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Nunez, DH

Blake Swihart, 1B

Sandy Leon, C

Tzu-Wei Lin, 3B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (11-3, 3.62 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (43-50)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., 2B

Yangervis Solarte, 3B

Teoscar Hernandez, LF

Justin Smoak, 1B

Kendrys Morales, DH

Kevin Pillar, 1B

Randal Grichuk, 1B

Almedys Diaz, SS

Luke Maile, C

Sam Gaviglio, RHP (2-3, 4.70)