Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Jackie Bradley Jr. Hitting Fifth

The Boston Red Sox saw their 10-game winning streak halted Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, and they’ll look to get back on track with a wildly different lineup than usual as they play Game 3 of the four-game set.
For starters, usual nine-hole hitter Jackie Bradley Jr. will hit fifth in the order. Though he hasn’t done so this season, that spot in the lineup isn’t totally foreign to the 28-year-old, who has hit there in 46 games over his career — including 23 times in 2016.
Brock Holt will occupy second base and will hit second, while Blake Swihart will get the start at first base, hitting seventh. Tzu-Wei Lin, who was recalled earlier in the week but has yet to make a start, will hit ninth and play third base.
Sandy Leon will catch Eduardo Rodriguez, who is going for his 12th win this season.
Here are the lineups for both teams:
RED SOX (66-30)
Mookie Betts, RF
Brock Holt, 2B
J.D. Martinez, LF
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
Eduardo Nunez, DH
Blake Swihart, 1B
Sandy Leon, C
Tzu-Wei Lin, 3B
Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (11-3, 3.62 ERA)
BLUE JAYS (43-50)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., 2B
Yangervis Solarte, 3B
Teoscar Hernandez, LF
Justin Smoak, 1B
Kendrys Morales, DH
Kevin Pillar, 1B
Randal Grichuk, 1B
Almedys Diaz, SS
Luke Maile, C
Sam Gaviglio, RHP (2-3, 4.70)
Powered by WordPress.com VIP