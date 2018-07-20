Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineup: Andrew Benintendi Returns, Jackie Bradley Jr. Sits

Photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images

The second half of the Boston Red Sox’s 2018 season gets underway Friday night at Comerica Park.

The Red Sox will look to improve their Major League Baseball-leading 68-30 record against the lowly Detroit Tigers. Detroit exits the All-Star break at 41-57, which is good for third place in the American League Central.

Boston will give David Price the ball for Game 1 of the series. The left-hander had an up-and-down first half, posting a 10-8 record with a 4.42 ERA.

The Red Sox will welcome outfielder Andrew Benintendi back to the active roster Friday after he missed the final two games of the first half while on the bereavement list. Benintendi will hit in his normal No. 2 hole in the Red Sox’s order and play left field. Mookie Betts will leadoff and play center, with J.D Martinez batting third and playing right field. Jackie Bradley Jr. will begin the game on the bench.

Here are the complete lineups for Friday’s Red Sox vs. Tigers game:

RED SOX (68-30)

Mookie Betts, CF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, RF

Steve Pearce, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

David Price, LHP (10-8, 4.42 ERA)

TIGERS (41-57)

Niko Goodrum, 2B

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Nicholas Castellanos, RF

John Hicks, 1B

James McCann, C

Victor Martinez, DH

Leonys Martin, CF

Jose Iglesias, SS

JaCoby Jones, LF

Matt Boyd, LHP (4-6, 4.76 ERA)