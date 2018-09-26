Alex Cora Praises Rafael Devers After Two-Home Run Performance Vs. Orioles

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers has found his groove again at the plate, and that was evident Wednesday afternoon when he went 4-for-5 and blasted two home runs in a 19-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked about Devers in his postgame press conference. Find out what he had to say by watching the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images