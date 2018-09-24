Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Moves Ahead Of Regular Season Opener

The second round of Boston Bruins roster cuts has been made.

General manager Don Sweeney announced Monday a total of six players have either been assigned to the Providence Bruins or overseas. Among those heading to the AHL are Cameron Hughes, Emil Johansson, Joona Koppanen and Zach Senyshyn.

Axel Andersson, the Bruins’ second-round pick in this year’s NHL Draft, was reassigned to the Swedish Hockey League after being a preseason standout, while Tanner Pond will report to Providence.

With the regular season slated to begin Oct. 3, Boston now has 42 players remaining on its roster and will need to make further cuts before traveling to Washington to take on the Capitals.

The Bruins take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday in their last road game of the preseason, and with one spot open on the third line, Trent Frederic, Jack Studnicka and Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson certainly will be fighting for a roster spot come the next round of cuts.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images