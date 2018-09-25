Celtics’ Photos From First Day Of Training Camp Show Gordon Hayward Dunking

The Boston Celtics are back in action, and it appears it is with a pretty clean bill of health.

Although they made it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals last season, the C’s were crushed by big injuries pretty much wire-to-wire, with Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving both missing significant time.

But it’s a new season, both are healthy and the first day of training camp took place Tuesday afternoon. The Celtics’ official Twitter account posted some photos from Day 1, and it featured Daniel Theis, Guerschon Yabusele, Robert Williams and, yes, Hayward, all throwing down dunks.

The C’s won’t have to wait too long to see some game action, either. They’ll play their first preseason game Friday in Charlotte against the Hornets.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images