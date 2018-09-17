NFL Fans (Obviously) Are Pissed That Patriots Traded For Josh Gordon

When news broke over the weekend that the Cleveland Browns intended to part ways with Josh Gordon, we showed you how scared NFL fans were over the possibility of the star wideout joining the New England Patriots.

Well, those fears have been realized.

#Patriots acquire WR Josh Gordon in a trade with Cleveland; Release WR Corey Coleman: https://t.co/aM42KYCPSr — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 17, 2018

So, how are fans reacting to news that Gordon soon will be catching passes from Tom Brady?

Just as you’d expect.

(Warning: Some of the following tweets are NSFW.)

Now I know damn well everyone seen that the #Browns were trading Josh Gordon. HOW TF DID NO OTHER #NFL TEAM JUMP IN FRONT OF THE #Patriots AND GRAB HIM? THIS IS WHY NONE OF THESE OTHER FRANCHISES WILL NEVER CATCH UP TO THEM. YET ANOTHER EXAMPLE OF WHY EVERY TEAM IS TRASH. — sumblaqstreamer (@MeWhenImWrong) September 17, 2018

MOE @EAGLES HOW DF DID Y’ALL LET THE FUCK AZZ @Patriots GET @Josh_GordonXII 🤦🏾‍♂️ I FUCKIN KNEW IT😤🏌🏿…….. pic.twitter.com/dcEtM8ZRh1 — IG  fRiGgJameZ (@fRiGgJameZ) September 17, 2018

The Browns have successfully fucked themselves for the past 10 years & have now fucked the rest of us by trading Josh Gordon to the Patriots. 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Joe Santagato (@JoeSantagato) September 17, 2018

Okay @Browns what did the @Redskins offer for Josh Gordon? I want to know how much better the @Patriots offer was…. Hell the whole league wants to know. The rich get richer…. what a joke. — Redskins Addicts®™ (@RedskinsAddicts) September 17, 2018

How does the Patriots always end up with the best trade deals… Browns have to be the dumbest . You give Josh Gordon to New England and the GOAT..SMH!!! — Real 1%er Omega Man (@njones1911) September 17, 2018

I’m pumped for the Patriots to actually get boned by Josh Gordon and for B.B. to look like a dumb dumb. — Zach Silverman (@zsilvs303) September 17, 2018

How do the Patriots keep doing it man 🤦🏾‍♂️ Josh Gordon glad you got a job tho 😕 — jokestarcomedy (@jokestarcomedy) September 17, 2018

Ohhhh, ok. So when the patriots get josh Gordon, it’s just good GMing and kudos. But if the cowboys went after him, then it’s “cowboys are harboring criminals! Rabble rabble rabble!!” — fire linehan (@TCinDALLAS) September 17, 2018

Well guess i gotta trade josh gordon off my fantasy team, strict no patriots rule. — Team Tannehill (@Johnston2424) September 17, 2018

Honestly, if the shit stain @Browns agreed to trade #JoshGordon to the @Patriots for nothing more than a 5th round pick (in most cases equates to ZERO), that whole front office should be fired and they should be banished to the fucking CFL. The NFL is a joke. https://t.co/V3p2blPMRs — Ed Weckerly (@ProfessorWeck) September 17, 2018

Dallas had one job… Now Josh Gordon getting ready to sign with the Patriots and make the Pro Bowl smh — Instagram 👉🏾 asktrillac (@AskTrillAC) September 17, 2018

Statement from WR Josh Gordon on joining the Patriots pic.twitter.com/0o9wsHM9jP — Scott T. (@NHLFlyera) September 17, 2018

Damn Josh Gordon to the Patriots? 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Uncle Ka'min (@NoStylistNeeded) September 17, 2018

I refuse to believe that’s the best we could get for Josh Gordon. And to send him to the Patriots… pic.twitter.com/Sk9WcUQtcK — Sean Blackburn (@SBlackburn15) September 17, 2018

Why couldn’t other teams go after Josh Gordon just to keep him from the #Patriots?? #NFL #JoshGordon — Barbershop Sports Talk Podcast (@Barbershopspor2) September 17, 2018

They gave josh Gordon to the patriots 😐 — DaMarcus 💰 (@__DjRich) September 17, 2018

Hey, you can’t fault them for being upset.

At the end of the day, however, it’s no lock that Gordon will succeed in New England. The star wideout’s checkered past is well-documented, and he’s only played 11 games since 2013.

Still, if Gordon can keep his head on straight and play up to his potential, New England’s previously underwhelming offense could become unstoppable.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images