NFL Fans (Obviously) Are Pissed That Patriots Traded For Josh Gordon

When news broke over the weekend that the Cleveland Browns intended to part ways with Josh Gordon, we showed you how scared NFL fans were over the possibility of the star wideout joining the New England Patriots.
Well, those fears have been realized.
So, how are fans reacting to news that Gordon soon will be catching passes from Tom Brady?
Just as you’d expect.
(Warning: Some of the following tweets are NSFW.)
Hey, you can’t fault them for being upset.
At the end of the day, however, it’s no lock that Gordon will succeed in New England. The star wideout’s checkered past is well-documented, and he’s only played 11 games since 2013.
Still, if Gordon can keep his head on straight and play up to his potential, New England’s previously underwhelming offense could become unstoppable.
Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images
