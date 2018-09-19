NFL Rumors: This Band To Perform During Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show

Super Bowl LIII will be hued with deep red, regardless of the competing teams.

Maroon 5 will be the performer during the Pepsi Halftime Show at Super Bowl LIII, Variety’s Jem Aswad and Shurley Halperin reported Wednesday, citing two sources. If Variety’s report is true, the Grammy-winning band will follow in the footsteps of Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Beyonce and Katy Perry, who all have performed at recent Super Bowls.

An NFL spokesperson refused to confirm or deny whether Maroon 5 will headline the Super Browl LIII halftime show.

“It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show,” the NFL representative said. “We are continuing to work with (longtime sponsor) Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show.”

Nevertheless, signs are pointing toward Adam Levine and Co. strutting their stuff Feb. 3, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Who knows, perhaps Cardi B will join them for a guest appearance to perform the summer smash hit “I Like It,.”

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images