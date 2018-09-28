Patriots Practice Report: Only One Player Absent From Friday’s Session

FOXBORO, Mass. — Only one player was missing from the New England Patriots’ final practice before their Week 4 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) was the lone absence from Friday’s session. The Patriots listed 11 players, including wide receiver Josh Gordon and tight end Rob Gronkowski, as limited in practice Thursday.

Rowe injured his groin in Week 2, didn’t play Week 3, was limited in practice Wednesday and absent Thursday and Friday. Rowe began the season as a starter but struggled in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It seems Jason McCourty will start opposite Stephon Gilmore at cornerback for the second straight week.

