Patriots Vs. Lions Live: Updates, Analysis From ‘Sunday Night Football’ Matchup

12:20 p.m.: A few updates on Josh Gordon:

Josh Gordon didn’t get a lot of practice time this week due to the hamstring and integration process. If he does get clearance to play tonight, the expectation would be for a limited role, barring extenuating circumstances. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 23, 2018

Was told multiple times this week that Josh Gordon wasn’t very involved in team portions of Patriots practices. Heard after Gordon’s first few days in town that he’d been spending time on the practice fields working out with other rehabbing players. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 23, 2018

11 a.m. ET: Good morning from Detroit, where the 1-1 New England Patriots are preparing to take on the 0-2 Detroit Lions on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Patriots’ matchup with former defensive coordinator-turned-Lions head coach Matt Patricia has been a major storyline this week, as has New England’s trade for troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon.

It remains unclear, however, whether Gordon, who’s listed as questionable, will suit up tonight. The former Cleveland Browns star was limited in each of the Patriots’ three practices this week with a hamstring injury and will be a game-time decision, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

New #Patriots WR Josh Gordon (hamstring) is no sure thing to play tonight, sources say. He’ll have to test his hamstring pre-game and the team is preparing for scenarios without him on the field, as well as one with him playing. Clear they aren’t 100% counting on it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2018

Tight end Jacob Hollister (chest), defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), safety Patrick Chung (concussion) and cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) all have been ruled out, meaning we should see some new faces on defense for the Patriots.

It’s likely defensive end Derek Rivers and cornerback J.C. Jackson will make their NFL debuts after sitting out the last two weeks as healthy scratches, and corner Keion Crossen could, as well, though he’s listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

We also will see the return of Cyrus Jones, whom the Patriots re-signed off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad this week. Expect Jones, whom the Patriots released on cutdown day earlier this month, to handle punt return duties with Chung sidelined and Julian Edelman suspended. He could see snaps as a slot cornerback or safety, as well.

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, who sat out last week’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with a calf injury, is listed as questionable but did make the trip to Detroit.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, whom the Patriots reportedly considered trading to the Lions this past offseason, was removed from the injury report Friday and will play tonight. He’ll be looking to bounce back from an underwhelming performance against the Jaguars, who held him to two catches on four targets for 15 yards.

Elsewhere on offense, rookie running back Sony Michel is a threat to put up big numbers against a Lions defense that has been dreadful at defending the run this season. Michel rushed 10 times for 34 yards last Sunday in his NFL debut.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Ford Field, but be sure to check back here throughout the day for full pregame coverage.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images