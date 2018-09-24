Red Sox’s Bobby Poyner ‘Happy’ To Help Boston Make Postseason Run

Bobby Poyner has been between Pawtucket and Boston this season, but he’s certainly made his time in the big leagues count.

The reliever, who was promoted from Triple-A as a September call-up, has a 2.45 ERA in 18 1/3 innings in 17 appearances for the Red Sox this season. With the bullpen recently struggling, particularly in the eighth inning, the 25-year-old potentially could make the postseason roster when the American League Division Series begins Oct. 5.

“If you had told my six months ago I’d be right here after just winning the AL East and being a part of it, I would have laughed,” Poyner said via MassLive. “But it’s been incredible, and I’m just happy I’ve gotten the opportunity.”

The reliever noted even with October on the horizon, his focus remains the same.

“I still think I try to keep my goals as short term as possible,” Poyner said. “Win tonight. Help the team win tonight, have a clean inning tonight and try not to think about playoff roster at all.”

Red Sox manager previously stated he knows who will be on his postseason roster when it comes to the bullpen, and with Poyner only giving up one run or less in his 17 appearances in 2018, he may very well see himself on the bump come October.

