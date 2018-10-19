Alex Cora Lauds Red Sox’s Ability To Win Three Games In Houston In ALCS

The Boston Red Sox certainly had the cards stacked against them entering Tuesday.

With their American League Championship Series with the Astros locked up at one game apiece, the Red Sox rolled into Houston and rattled off three straight wins, clinching the ALCS on Thursday and moving on to the World Series.

While getting through the ALCS is impressive enough, going into an environment as hostile as Minute Maid Park and being as successful as they were truly was stunning.

That was a point of emphasis for Sox manager Alex Cora after the win. To hear what he had to say to NESN’s Guerin Austin, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by WB Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images