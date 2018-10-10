John Farrell Says ALCS Will Come Down To One Thing For Red Sox, Astros

John Farrell knows what it takes to win it all in Major League Baseball.

The former Boston Red Sox manager led the team to the 2013 World Series during his first year on the bench. His seasons after that, however, didn’t go as well. The skipper saw back-to-back exits from the American League Division Series, prompting him to be let go last October.

Fast forward a year later, the Red Sox are under first-year manager Alex Cora and are on their way to the American League Championship Series after defeating the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the ALDS on Tuesday night. It’s the first time Boston has reached the ALCS since 2013.

Farrell, now with the Cincinnati Reds as a scout and ESPN baseball analyst, watched his former squad move on to take on the Houston Astros, the same team that knocked Boston from the ALDS a year prior.

The former skipper previewed the upcoming ALCS on Sportscenter on Tuesday. And he shared what he believed the series ultimately will come down to.

Take a listen:

It’s hard to argue with his logic.

Both teams’ starting pitching is stacked between Chris Sale, David Price, Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel. And as Farrell noted, it will be interesting to see how Cora utilizes his pitchers out of the bullpen.

The fun begins Saturday at Fenway Park when the Astros send Verlander to the mound opposite of Sale in Game 1.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images