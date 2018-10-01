Inside-Out Patriots Hoodie? Tom Brady Rocks Weird Outfit During Press Conference

Say what you want about Tom Brady, but the New England Patriots quarterback usually has impeccable fashion sense.

Keyword: “usually.”

Brady took the podium Monday at Gillette Stadium for his weekly press conference and rocked something akin to what fans normally would see on Bill Belichick. And, honestly, that might’ve been the point.

Check out Brady’s attire below, via NESN.com’s Zack Cox:

Tom Brady going with the inside-out cutoff hoodie look today. pic.twitter.com/rkMNDqFsPJ — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 1, 2018

What… is that?

Either Brady wanted to poke fun at his anti-fashion head coach or he himself has taken a turn for the disheveled. Or, you know, maybe he just felt like rocking an inside-out cutoff hoodie.

But hey, when you’re the G.O.A.T, you really can dress however you want.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports