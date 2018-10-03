Check Out Alex Cora’s Awesome Office Photo Collage Ahead Of Playoffs

The Boston Red Sox racked up a whole lot of wins over the course of the 2018 Major League Baseball regular season, and their manager has a pretty creative way of remembering each and every one of them.
Alex Cora maintained a season-long project at his Fenway Park office, tacking a photo to the wall to commemorate each Red Sox victory. And days ahead of Boston’s playoff opener, the team’s official Twitter account released a photo of Cora standing in front of the collection of snapshots.
Cora admitted that he was running out of wall space as the Red Sox continued to string together wins, but we have a feeling the first-year skipper could find some room for 11 more photos.
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports
