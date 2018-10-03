Check Out Alex Cora’s Awesome Office Photo Collage Ahead Of Playoffs

The Boston Red Sox racked up a whole lot of wins over the course of the 2018 Major League Baseball regular season, and their manager has a pretty creative way of remembering each and every one of them.

Alex Cora maintained a season-long project at his Fenway Park office, tacking a photo to the wall to commemorate each Red Sox victory. And days ahead of Boston’s playoff opener, the team’s official Twitter account released a photo of Cora standing in front of the collection of snapshots.

108 wins later. pic.twitter.com/wd3JgZgPZv — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 2, 2018

Cora admitted that he was running out of wall space as the Red Sox continued to string together wins, but we have a feeling the first-year skipper could find some room for 11 more photos.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports