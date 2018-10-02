Colin Cowherd Singing Different Tune About Patriots Heading Into Week 5

A lot can change in the NFL over the span of a week.

Just ask Colin Cowherd.

Cowherd, who weekly ranks the top NFL teams on FOX Sports 1’s “The Herd,” had the Patriots outside of the top 10 after New England suffered double-digit losses in Weeks 2 and 3. But during Tuesday’s show, Cowherd went back on his assessment of the Patriots and then some following New England’s drubbing of the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.

Not only were the Pats back in the top 10 of the “Herd Hierarchy,” the defending AFC champions find themselves at No. 5 heading into their “Thursday Night Football” showdown with the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.

Here are Cowherd’s latest thoughts on the Patriots, as well as his other top-10 teams:

1. Rams

2. Ravens

3. Chiefs

4. Jaguars

5. Patriots@ColinCowherd ranks his Top 10 NFL teams heading into Week 5 pic.twitter.com/E7yNwY6cXH — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 2, 2018

To be fair, Cowherd made a point to revisit his skepticism regarding New England, but it sure sounds like the talking head is back on board with the Pats after straying a bit away from the team a week ago.

Our biggest takeaway from the clip, however, has to be the Baltimore Ravens coming in at No. 2. That seems like a bit of a stretch, to say the least.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports