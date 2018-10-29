David Price Delivers Emphatic Message After Impressive World Series

David Price has heard the same questions for his entire Hall-of-Fame-worthy career: When are you going to win in the postseason?

The Boston Red Sox left-hander entered the 2018 playoffs with an 0-8 record as a starter and dropped his first start of the playoffs when he was handled by the New York Yankees.

But Price has been unhittable ever since that point, and he topped off his postseason of redemption Sunday night by blowing away the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series to clinch the championship for the Red Sox.

Price, who won his last three postseason starts for the Red Sox, wanted to let everyone know they no longer have anything to hold over him next year.

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

The veteran left-hander got emotional when asked about his teammates after the win, showing how much this title truly meant to him.

When Price signed with the Red Sox prior to the 2016 season, he promised he had saved all of his postseason wins for the Red Sox.

Promise fulfilled.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images