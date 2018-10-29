Dodgers’ Rich Hill Delivered Classy Gesture After Red Sox Won World Series

Rich Hill is a true professional.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher has been around baseball for quite some time, and Sunday he was on the losing end of the World Series.

The Boston Red Sox clinched the Fall Classic by beating the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5, marking an exciting end to an entertaining season.

While it’s understandable Hill — a Massachusetts native — and the rest of his teammates would be disappointed, the pitcher delivered a classy gesture to Red Sox by reaching out to the team’s radio voice, Joe Castiglione.

Boston-area native Rich Hill texted Joe Castiglione to congratulate the #RedSox on a great season — Chris Villani (@ChrisVillani44) October 29, 2018

An incredibly thoughtful gesture in the midst of a disappointing time.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images