David Price Prepared For Game 5 By Playing ‘Fortnite’ With Nathan Eovaldi

Remember when people said “Fortnite” was part of the problem with David Price?

Well, that storyline — like so many surrounding Price — finally can be put to bed.

The Boston Red Sox lefty twirled seven dominant innings Sunday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading his team to a thrilling World Series championship. And after the game, Price revealed the unconventional way he prepared for the biggest start of his career.

Check out this tweet from Newsday’s Tim Healey:

David Price said he prepared for his start today by playing Fortnite with Nathan Eovaldi last night. "Yes, we did win," Price said. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) October 29, 2018

Wait, playing video games doesn’t prevent athletes from having on-field success? Who would’ve thought?

Here’s some additional context on Price and Eovalid’s “Fortnite” session, per Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan.

“Price went into preparation mode,” Passan wrote Monday morning. “He grabbed dinner, put on his headphones and ate in the office of Red Sox traveling secretary Jack McCormick. Back at the hotel, he hopped on his Xbox, opened ‘Fortnite’ and teamed with Eovaldi for a few games of duos. This is their custom, with Eovaldi dropping into the war zone of Tilted Towers, Price preferring the safer terrain of Wailing Woods, both keen to forget baseball for a few hours at a time.

“Even after Game 3, following his herculean six-inning relief effort, Eovaldi said Price ‘wanted me to get on, but I was a little tired. So I got on that next morning, and we got a couple dubs.’ ”

We still think these guys should be playing “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” but whatever.

As for Price, he rightfully is basking in the glory of his first World Series title. His haters, on the other hand, are eating serious crow.

