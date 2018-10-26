How Would Red Sox Celebrate World Series Title? With Belly Rings, Of Course

The Boston Red Sox have bling on their minds with a championship well within their grasp, and we’re not just talking about the gaudy rings they would receive if they win the Fall Classic.

No one could have imagined belly rings being a topic of conversation in the 2018 World Series, but thanks to Chris Sale, here we are. And leading up to Friday’s Game 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, a few Red Sox players talked about following the left-hander’s lead if they go on to win it all.

The Bo Sox have got a 2-0 lead and World Series (belly button) ring dreams. pic.twitter.com/9taPCkzUek — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 25, 2018

Sale, of course, was just messing around with the media when he “revealed” his belly button-ring woes, but it would be pretty hilarious to see any Red Sox players celebrate a World Series victory by actually getting their navel pierced.

Boston currently holds a 2-0 lead over Los Angeles in the best-of-seven series.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports