Indy Star Mistakes Joe Judge For Josh McDaniels On Sports Page

Many folks in Indiana aren’t too fond of Josh McDaniels, but it appears some are unfamiliar with what the almost-Indianapolis Colts head coach looks like.

McDaniels made major waves over the NFL offseason by committing to becoming the Colts’ next head coach, only to decide to remain the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator mere hours ahead of his introductory press conference.

The spurning led to all sorts of memorable responses (the rivalry is back on!), and it added a little extra intrigue to Thursday’s Week 5 matchup between the Colts and Pats.

As such, the Indy Star understandably had quite a bit of content on the matchup featured on the front page of Thursday’s sports section. And while they came up with a clever Deflategate-inspired caption, the page featured one pretty big problem.

It confused McDaniels with Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge.

(You can see the front page here)

To be fair, it’s not a total surprise Colts fans are trying to block everything about McDaniels from their memory.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images