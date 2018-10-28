Seahawks Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 8 Game Online

The Detroit Lions have earned back-to-back wins after a poor start to the 2018 NFL season, and they’re aiming for a statement win Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

This Week 8 matchup at Ford Field in Detroit could have huge playoff implications. Both teams own a 3-3 record and are in the race for their respective divisions and a wild card berth. The Seahawks will be playing their fifth road game of the season — the second-most in the league — and they are 2-2 away from home so far.

Here’s how and when to watch Seahawks vs. Lions:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports