Lakers Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch LeBron James’ First L.A. Home Game Online

The night Los Angeles Lakers fans long have been waiting for finally has arrived.

LeBron James will play his first home game as a Laker on Saturday night when L.A. welcomes the Houston Rockets to Staples Center.

James kicked off his Lakers tenure on a sour note, falling on the road to the Portland Trail Blazers. L.A.’s second game of the season will be even tougher, as James Harden, Chris Paul and Co. will be looking to spoil the King’s party.

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Lakers-Rockets online:

When: Saturday, Oct. 20 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports