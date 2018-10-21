Timberwolves’ Jimmy Butler Loved Getting Booed In Home Opener Vs. Cavs

The next chapter of the Jimmy Butler saga has been written.

It’s been an interesting few months for the Minnesota Timberwolves guard after he demanded a trade from the team. The Miami Heat reportedly pulled the plug on a trade due to Minnesota’s steep asking price, and apparently exploded at his teammates and coaches during a practice.

And at the T-Wolves home opener Friday night, Butler was introduced to a shower of boos from the crowd at Target Center. The fans’ mood quickly changed, however, after the swingman scored 33 points. “MVP” chants echoed throughout the building and Minnesota went on to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 131-123.

But if you ask Butler, he took the boos as a positive.

“I love it. I love it,” Butler said, via ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “I think people kind of love to hate me sometimes. Say whatever you want to say, but it really makes me smile, what people think about me. But no matter what, you gotta respect my effort.

“You may not like me. That’s OK,” he added. “But as long as you know that my mind and my heart are in the right place, that I do everything to win and I would do anything for my guys.”

There’s no telling where Butler will end up by the NBA trade deadline or if he’ll stay in Minnesota. But one thing’s for sure: he’ll welcome any boos or cheers the fans will give him.

Thumbnail photo via Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports Images