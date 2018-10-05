NESN Red Sox Podcast: How Boston Will (Or Won’t) Beat Yankees In ALDS

Who didn’t see this coming?

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have been on a playoff collision course all season, and sure enough, the American League East powerhouses will clash in the ALDS after the Bronx Bombers defeated the Oakland Athletics in Wednesday night’s AL Wild Card Game.

So, who holds the edge?

The Red Sox racked up 108 wins and finished eight games ahead of the Yankees to secure the division, but both teams had their moments in this season’s head-to-head matchups, suggesting this will be a tightly contested and highly entertaining series.

Ricky Doyle and Dakota Randall used this week’s “NESN Red Sox Podcast” to dive deeper into the upcoming series, which begins Friday night at Fenway Park. They broke down each team’s strengths/weaknesses, identified several potential X factors and gave their predictions.

