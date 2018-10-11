NESN Red Sox Podcast: How Boston Will (Or Won’t) Defeat Astros In ALCS

The Boston Red Sox are one step closer to accomplishing their goal.

The Red Sox took down the New York Yankees in four games in the American League Division Series, setting up a date with the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series. The Astros, of course, eliminated the Red Sox from the Major League Baseball postseason in 2017, so Boston will be looking to exact some revenge while trying to punch its ticket to the Fall Classic.

Before looking ahead, one must look back. And that’s exactly what Ricky Doyle and Dakota Randall did Wednesday on the latest episode of the “NESN Red Sox Podcast,” highlighting their biggest takeaways from Boston’s ALDS win over New York.

The duo didn’t stop there, either. They also previewed the Red Sox’s upcoming ALCS against the Astros, giving both their keys to victory and identifying potential X factors for each team.

Listen to the podcast below and subscribe to NESN’s podcast feed on iTunes right here.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images