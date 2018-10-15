Patriots Players Condemn Tyreek Hill Beer Thrower: ‘Definitely Not OK’

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots fan who showered Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill with beer Sunday night had no support in the Patriots’ locker room.

Multiple Patriots veterans took issue with the fan’s actions, which occurred after Hill scored a late 75-yard touchdown in New England’s 43-40 victory at Gillette Stadium.

“I’m definitely not OK with that,” special teams captain Matthew Slater said. “I think for the most part, our fans are very respectful. We try to be respectful to our opponents. But I think you have to put yourself in other people’s shoes and realize, hey, if you’re on the street and you see a guy and (throw) a beer on him, you’re not going to disrespect him like that.

“And when you come to the game, certainly we appreciate you being rowdy, and we appreciate your support. But there’s a line that you should not cross, and obviously, throwing beer on somebody is unacceptable.”

Tight end Rob Gronkowski agreed the fan’s actions were over the line.

“That’s just a little bit too crazy,” Gronkowski said. “Us players are out there competing, trying to be the best we can be out there. That’s just a little bit too much, I would say. I’ll let the police and the organization, whatever they do, handle it.”

The Patriots on Monday banned the fan, a 21-year-old Mansfield, Mass., man whose name has not been released, from all future Gillette Stadium events and transferred his case to local law enforcement. Foxboro Police later announced he would be charged with disorderly conduct and throwing an object at a sporting event.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter his client is considering legal action against the fan.

“That type of behavior is unacceptable,” Rosenhaus told Schefter. “Players have to be protected. We want that fan to be prosecuted.”

Speaking with reporters after the game, Hill said he was “not mad at all” at the beer thrower.

“My coach (Andy Reid) told me, ‘Don’t get emotional.’ ” said Hill, who caught seven passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns in a losing effort. “‘Don’t get mad about it because it comes with the territory.’ “

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images