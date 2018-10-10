Patriots Practice Report: New England Avoided Major Injury In Week 5

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have a mostly healthy 53-man roster prior to their toughest matchup of the first half of the 2018 season.

The Patriots had perfect practice attendance Wednesday for the second day in a row. They play the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

The Patriots will release a practice participation and injury report, which will give more insight into the minor ailments players are dealing with, around 4 p.m.

Cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and defensive end Geneo Grissom (ankle) missed Thursday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday. Outside linebacker John Simon (shoulder) and defensive tackle Malcom Brown (knee) didn’t finish Thursday’s game but participated in practice Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images