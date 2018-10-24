Patriots Scout Team Running Back Among Practice Players Of The Week

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots need a running back, and practice-squadder Kenneth Farrow was good enough to be named one of the team’s practice players of the week.

Farrow was joined by wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, safety Nate Ebner, offensive lineman James Ferentz and defensive tackle Frank Herron to receive last week’s honor. They’ll wear black jerseys in practice this week.

Patriots starting running back Sony Michel suffered a knee injury in Week 7 and reportedly is considered week-to-week. That leaves James White and Kenjon Barner as the Patriots’ only running backs on their 53-man roster.

Farrow started two games with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2016. He has 60 carries for 192 yards and 13 catches for 70 yards and a touchdown in his 13-game career.

“He’s worked hard,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday. “He’s tried to do everything we’ve asked him to do.”

