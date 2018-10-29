Patriots Vs. Bills Live: Updates, Analysis From Monday Night Matchup In Buffalo

3 p.m. ET: Greetings from New Era Field, which in just a few short hours will host Buffalo’s first Monday night game since 2008.

A raucous atmosphere is expected as the New England Patriots, who sit atop the AFC East at 5-2 and are riding a four-game winning streak, visit the division rival Bills, who were steamrolled by the Indianapolis Colts 37-5 last week to fall to 2-5 on the season.

Six of the Patriots’ seven inactives already have been announced, with running back Sony Michel, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, tight end Jacob Hollister, cornerback Eric Rowe, offensive lineman Brian Schwenke and defensive end Geneo Grissom all being ruled out due to injury.

Six others are listed as questionable for New England: tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Josh Gordon, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, offensive tackle Trent Brown and defensive ends Deatrich Wise and John Simon.

The Bills will be without quarterback Josh Allen, running back Taiwan Jones and defensive end Trent Murphy but should have LeSean McCoy available after the Pro Bowl running back cleared concussion protocol over the weekend.

New England is looking to continue its long-held dominance over Buffalo, which is 3-28 against Tom Brady-led Patriots teams. The Bills have not won a game Brady started and finished since 2011.

The odds of the home team snapping that drought tonight are slim. The Patriots are pegged as 13 1/2-point favorites over the Bills, who currently have career backup Derek Anderson guiding the NFL’s worst offense.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. For full pregame coverage, tune in to our “Pregame Chat” live on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook page at 6 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images