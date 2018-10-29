Red Sox Aren’t No. 1 In ESPN’s ‘Way-Too-Early’ 2019 MLB Power Rankings

The Red Sox just won the 2018 World Series and are co-favorites to reign supreme again in 2019, according to Las Vegas’ early odds. But not everyone is sold on Boston’s chances of repeating.

ESPN’s Dave Schoenfield released his “way-too-early” power rankings for the 2019 Major League Baseball season Monday, and the Red Sox are not No. 1 despite beating the Dodgers in five games to win this year’s Fall Classic. In fact, three teams rank ahead of Boston — including Los Angeles.

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees sit at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, with the Dodgers ranking No. 3. The Red Sox, fresh off a title and a 108-win regular season, check in at No. 4.

Here’s what Schoenfield wrote about the Red Sox:

In the divisional era since 1969, 13 teams have won at least 104 games (including the 1995 Indians, who won a prorated 112 games). The following season, those 13 teams declined from an average of 107.8 wins to 97.5. All won at least 92 games except the 1984 Tigers, who fell from 104 to 84. So the Red Sox probably will be very good — just don’t expect them to win 108 games. All the key parts are back except closer Craig Kimbrel, if they don’t re-sign him as a free agent (David Price can opt out but is unlikely to do so). You have to be worried about Chris Sale’s shoulder, but the in-their-prime core of Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Andrew Benintendi should ensure more exciting seasons in Beantown.

It should be noted that the Red Sox took down both the Astros and Yankees in this year’s playoffs en route to defeating the Dodgers for baseball’s ultimate prize. How quickly people forget?

The Atlanta Braves round out ESPN’s top five, with the Cleveland Indians, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, Tampa Bay Rays and St. Louis Cardinals following close behind in spots No. 6 through 10, respectively.

