Red Sox Vs. Astros Lineups: Rafael Devers, Brock Holt Get ALCS Game 4 Starts

With a win Wednesday night, the Boston Red Sox can take a commanding 3-1 lead in the American League Championship Series.

The Red Sox and the Astros will square off in Game 4 of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Boston manager Alex Cora will hand the ball to right-hander Rick Porcello, while Houston manager A.J. Hinch will counter with righty Charlie Morton.

Porcello has looked impressive during the playoffs, pitching to a 1-0 record with a 1.35 ERA in three appearances (one start). Morton, meanwhile, will be making his first appearance of the 2018 postseason.

As for the lineups, the Red Sox will roll with Rafael Devers at third base and Brock Holt at second. Steve Pearce once again will start at first and Christian Vazquez will handle catching duties.

The Astros will tinker with their lineup for the pivotal Game 4, with the red-hot Alex Bregman moving up to bad leadoff.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Astros Game 4:

RED SOX

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Steve Pearce, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (2018 playoffs: 1-0, 1.35 ERA)

ASTROS

Alex Bregman, 3B

George Springer, CF

Jose Altuve, DH

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Josh Reddick, RF

Carlos Correa, SS

Martin Maldonato, C

Tony Kemp, LF

Charlie Morton, RHP (2018 playoffs: 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images