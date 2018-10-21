Patriots Downgrade Rob Gronkowski To Doubtful, Three Others To Out Vs. Bears

If the New England Patriots are going to claim a road victory in Week 7, they likely will have to do so without their star tight end.

The Patriots on Saturday downgraded Rob Gronkowski to doubtful for Sunday’s matchup in Chicago against the Bears, while listing three other players as out.

#Patriots downgrade Geneo Grissom, Jacob Hollister and John Simon to out; Rob Gronkowski to doubtful. #NEvsCHI — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 21, 2018

None of the four players named in the tweet above traveled with the Patriots to Chicago. As for Gronkowski, he was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury before being limited Friday with ankle and back ailments. The ninth-year pro has a history of back injuries, one of which caused him to miss extended time in the 2016 season, including Super Bowl LI.

With Gronkowski unlikely to suit up and Hollister inactive, Dwayne Allen will be elevated to New England’s No. 1 tight end for the tilt with the Bears.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports