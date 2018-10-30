Torey Krug Injury: Bruins Blueliner To Make Season Debut Vs. Hurricanes

Torey Krug is back.

The Boston Bruins defenseman will make his season debut Tuesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy. Krug has been out since going down in the preseason with an injury to his left ankle, the same ankle he fractured during last season’s playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Here’s Cassidy talking about Krug:

🎥Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed that Torey Krug will be in the lineup for tonight's contest: pic.twitter.com/DV3JbHM3gi — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 30, 2018

And here’s Krug back at practice Tuesday morning:

Unfortunately for the Bruins, Tuesday was a mixed bag in terms of injuries.

The day began with news that defenseman Charlie McAvoy had been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. There also hasn’t been much in the way of encouraging updates on David Backes, Kevan Miller and Matt Grzelcyk.

Still, Krug will be a welcome addition to a depleted defensemen group, and a power play that currently is tied for seventh in the NHL with nine goals.

