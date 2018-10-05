Watch Julian Edelman Sprint Length Of Field In Excitement Prior To Season Debut

FOXBORO, Mass — Julian Edelman is hyped.

The New England Patriots wideout is making his season debut Thursday night, his first non-preseason game since Super Bowl LI. Edelman missed all of last season with a torn-ACL, then was suspended four games to begin this campaign due to a PED violation.

But the 32-year-old is back in action for the Patriots for Thursday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, and he couldn’t wait to get out onto the field. Edelman sprinted out of the tunnel, hauling you-know-what the length of the field, and even mixed in a jumping fist pump.

Take a look:

Edelman is fired up pic.twitter.com/0LILDYjOwQ — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 5, 2018

This pregame light show is new this year. pic.twitter.com/PVoJP0hKIJ — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 5, 2018

Edelman sure seems happy to have returned, and we’re sure Tom Brady is too, as he’ll get one of his favorite weapons back.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images