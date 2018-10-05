Watch Tom Brady Connect With Julian Edelman On First Play Of WR’s Season Debut

FOXBORO, Mass. — Julian Edelman made his season debut Thursday, and Tom Brady seemed happy to have him back.

The Patriots wide receiver returned to non-preseason action for the first time since Super Bowl LI in New England’s Week 5 tilt against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. He missed all of last season with an ACL tear suffered during the preseason, then was suspended four games to start this campaign because of a PED violation.

But the 32-year-old didn’t appear to have missed a beat. On the first offensive play of the game, Edelman reeled in a pass from Brady, good for a 9-yard gain.

Take a look:

Brady to Edelman: A tradition unlike any other.

