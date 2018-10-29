Watch Mookie Betts Sprint Into Locker Room, Scream In Sheer Jubilation

Mookie Betts is pretty fired up, and who could blame him?

The Boston Red Sox won the World Series on Sunday, claiming Game 5 over the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.

After a big celebration on the field, the festivities poured into the visitors clubhouse. Betts went from the field to the clubhouse alone, but he was in a pretty big hurry.

Watch the Sox star go sprinting down the tunnel whilst screaming out of pure joy.

Betts was a key part of the Red Sox’s success wire-to-wire, so suffice to say he deserves to be a central part of the celebration.

