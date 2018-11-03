Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Predators Lines, Pairings

by on Sat, Nov 3, 2018 at 4:34PM

The Boston Bruins look to make it two in a row straight wins Saturday night when they take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

It’s the second contest of the two-game road trip before the B’s head back home for four games.

The biggest storyline heading into Boston’s matchup is the return of David Backes, who’s hasn’t played since taking a high hit Oct. 18 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Jaroslav Halak will make his second consecutive start in net for the Bruins after a strong outing against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night against when he stopped 42 shots. Halak has yet to lose in regulation and has an impressive 1.52 goals against average.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for Bruins-Predators:

BOSTON BRUINS (7-3-2)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk
Anders Bjork–Joakim Nordstrom–David Backes
Chris Wagner–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–John Moore
Jeremy Lauzon–Steven Kampher

Jaroslav Halak

NASHVILLE PREDATORS (10-3-0)
Filip Forsberg–Ryan Johansen–Kevin Fiala
Calle Jarnkrok–Kyle Turris–Craig Smith
Ryan Hartman–Nick Bonino–Colton Sissons
Miikka Salomaki–Frederick Gaudreau–Rocco Grimaldi

Roman Josi–Ryan Ellis
Mattias Ekholm–P.K. Subban
Matt Irwin–Yannick Weber

Pekka Rinne

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

