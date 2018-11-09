Bill Russell Trolls Charles Barkley After Celtics Beat Suns In Overtime

Bill Russell loves sticking it to Charles Barkley, and he got another opportunity Thursday night.

After Barkley’s former team, the Phoenix Suns, blew a 22-point lead in a 116-109 overtime loss to Russell’s Boston Celtics, the NBA legend had to have a little fun with a Sir Charles’ expense, making sure he knew his former team gagged one away against the Green.

Sorry to give you the news Charles but the @celtics don’t quit! Check the score #CUsRise comeback kids tonight. @NBAonTNT @nba. — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) November 9, 2018

Make that two Ws for Boston on the night.

The Celtics (7-4) started out sloppy, scoring 13 points on 18.2 percent shooting in the first quarter to fall into the 22-point hole. They remained down by 17 with five minutes to play when Kyrie Irving took it to another level. The star guard scored 16 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to give Boston a win it desperately needed.

And the NBA’s greatest champion certainly was happy to rub Barkley’s nose in it.

