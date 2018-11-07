Bucks Vs. Trail Blazers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

A pair of teams off to hot starts will get a chance to go head-to-head in the Rose City.

The Milwaukee Bucks sit at 8-1 as they visit Portland to take on the 7-3 Trail Blazers. The Bucks have one of the most exciting players in the game in Giannis Antetokounmpo and are meshing well under the direction of new head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Here’s how to watch Bucks vs. Blazers online:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Northwest

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images