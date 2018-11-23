Rob Gronkowski’s Mood Lightens As He Declares Himself Good To Go For Patriots-Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was back to his old joking self Friday in his weekly news conference. Perhaps that’s a sign he could look like himself again on the game field Sunday after nearly four weeks off from game action.

Gronkowski is playing. That came straight from the horse’s mouth (proverbially speaking, of course).

“Yeah, definitely ready to get back there,” Gronkowski said Friday. “I’m good to go and excited to be back out there with the team, excited to get back out there on Sundays and play some ball.”

Back and ankle injuries are still limiting him in practice, but Gronkowski gave an update on his health when asked how much better he feels after two games off plus a bye week.

“Yeah, I feel good,” Gronkowski said. “I’m ready to go. Sunday afternoon in New York, it’s going to be a hostile environment. It always is. They’re a good team. They play hard. I mean, I can’t recall a game where I would say they haven’t played hard in my nine years playing them. So it’ll be a good one. It’ll be a tough one, but it’ll be a good one again.”

When asked if this is the best he’s felt since Week 1 when he had seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans, the big tight end gave a non-answer. He hasn’t been as dominant as usual as he’s dealt with increased attention from defenses plus injuries.

“I mean, I feel good,” Gronkowski said. “I’m ready to play. That’s all. I’m excited to be back out there come Sunday and just been working hard to get back out there and ready to roll.”

Gronkowski said he doesn’t know what was affecting his back, just that he had to “fix it.”

“I’m not worried at all,” Gronkowski said. “Just feel good and I’m excited for the game Sunday.”

He had some fun when asked if he saw this New York Daily News cover:

Today’s @NYDailyNews Back Page: The end is near for Rob Gronkowski… and the Patriots know it. Story: https://t.co/IrFwbUUTBm Back page: 👇 pic.twitter.com/cq7pAxDPF5 — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) November 21, 2018

“No. Heard there was some like crazy weekend though at my house,” Gronkowski said deadpan. “It gets crazy.”

The hit column written by the New York Daily News’ Manish Mehta doesn’t have Gronkowski particularly motivated.

“No, it is what it is,” Gronkowski said. “We’ve got a big game Sunday, that’s all that matters. I’ve got to get ready, got to get prepared and just focus on Sunday.”

He had even more fun when asked if he caught any passes from quarterback Tom Brady, who wasn’t spotted at practice Friday.

“Yeah,” he said. “Didn’t tell you where though. Could have been on the field, could have been in the locker room.”

So, was it on the field?

“I don’t know,” he said. “That was a trick question by asking me that. Yeah, I forgot.”

A smiling Gronk is usually a good Gronk for the Patriots. He was feeling good emotionally Friday. We’ll see if that translates to results on the field Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images