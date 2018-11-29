The Epic Trailer For 2018 Red Sox World Series Documentary Will Fire Fans Up

One month ago, Chris Sale struck out Manny Machado to end the 2018 World Series and cap the Boston Red Sox’s historic season with the franchise’s fourth title in 15 seasons.

We know it’s only been 31 days since the Sox doused the Dodger Stadium clubhouse in champagne, but if you’re feeling a thirst for nostalgia you’ve come to the right place.

The Major League Baseball-produced documentary “2018 World Series: Damage Done” relives Boston’s 11-3 run through the postseason and touches on some of the most important moments from the 108-win season. It also gives fans exclusive audio of the Sox players celebrating their historic achievement.

The MLB dropped a trailer for the film Wednesday and we’re sure you’ll want to watch it on a loop for quite some time.

A slow-motion video of Sale making Machado look foolish? What more could we ask for?

The film will premiere in Boston at the Emerson Colonial Theatre on Monday, Dec. 3. Tickets are $30 and include the red-carpet festivities and the film which will begin at 7 p.m.

Manager Alex Cora, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and team president and CEO Sam Kennedy are set to attend along with the four World Series trophies from this century.

The film will be available as a DVD-Blue-Ray combo back on Dec. 4.

Now go back and watch the trailer again.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images