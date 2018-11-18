Titans Vs. Colts Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 11 Game Online

So, who wants second place in the AFC South?

The 4-5 Indianapolis Colts will host the 5-4 Tennessee Titans on Sunday in a matchup of division rivals looking to make late-season pushes on the 6-3 Houston Texans. After a slow start, the Colts have won three straight, including a spirited victory last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans, meanwhile, have won two in a row, including last week’s shocker against the New England Patriots.

Here’s how and when to watch Titans vs. Colts:

When: Sunday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images