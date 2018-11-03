Tom Brady Reveals The Most Memorable, Painful Run Of His NFL Career

Tom Brady obviously hasn’t had many memorable rushing attempts during his storied NFL career.

There is one run, however, that stands out among the rest for the New England Patriots quarterback.

Brady, at 997 career rushing yards, stands just three yards away from reaching the “illustrious” 1,000-yard milestone. And ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated matchup with the Green Bay Packers, the future Hall of Famer was asked which run he’s most proud of.

The answer might surprise you: a 1-yard QB sneak on 4th-and-1 during the 2012 AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Ray Lewis put his helmet right in the middle of my back,” Brady said Friday, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “That was probably the one I remember most, because it hurt the most.”

(You can click here to see a video of the run Brady is talking about.)

Of course Brady picked a QB sneak.

The 41-year-old probably isn’t that concerned with reaching 1,000 career rushing yards. You wouldn’t know it, however, by his recent Instagram activity.

